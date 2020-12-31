Left Menu
PNB extends festival offer till Mar

The extension has been undertaken to amplify the successful momentum created by the PNB Festival Bonanza Offer 2020, launched as a promotional offer in September 2020, it said.The promotional bonanza was designed to further accentuate the retail credit growth of the bank as well as to encash the opportunities emerged in the market during the festive season, it added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday announced the extension of its festival bonanza offer till March. The promotional scheme has been rechristened now as 'PNB NEW YEAR BONANZA-2021', the bank said in a statement.

''Under the PNB New Year Bonanza 2021 (during the offer period from January 1 to March 31, 2021), PNB will offer full waiver of upfront or processing fees and documentation charges on all fresh housing loans, takeover housing loans, car loans and property loans,'' it said. The extension has been undertaken to amplify the successful momentum created by the PNB Festival Bonanza Offer 2020, launched as a promotional offer in September 2020, it said.

