Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada to require air travelers to test negative for COVID-19

Canada will require air travelers aged 5 and up to test negative for COVID-19 before arrival, starting Jan. 7, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Thursday, as the country tightens travel restrictions amid soaring cases of the coronavirus. Passengers will need to have a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to their scheduled departure to Canada, the country said on Wednesday, after social media images of maskless Canadian tourists abroad prompted calls for stricter measures to curb the virus.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 01-01-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 03:14 IST
Canada to require air travelers to test negative for COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Canada will require air travelers aged 5 and up to test negative for COVID-19 before arrival, starting Jan. 7, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Thursday, as the country tightens travel restrictions amid soaring cases of the coronavirus.

Passengers will need to have a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to their scheduled departure to Canada, the country said on Wednesday, after social media images of maskless Canadian tourists abroad prompted calls for stricter measures to curb the virus. Documentation showing a negative result must be shown to the airline before boarding a flight to Canada, Garneau said in a statement that offers additional details about the requirement, like the starting date.

Pre-departure testing will not eliminate a mandatory 14-day quarantine for arrivals, in a blow to Canada's battered airlines, which had been pushing for a negative result to be accepted as an alternative to such restrictions. "The announcement only addresses one element of the path forward: the utilization of testing to help further protect public health," said Mike McNaney, president of National Airlines Council of Canada, which represents large carriers like Air Canada.

"We strongly believe it must also be utilized in conjunction with measures to reduce quarantine levels," he said in a statement on Wednesday. The new measures add to Canada's existing restrictions, which normally deny non-essential foreigners entry and where citizens returning from abroad are required to quarantine.

Canada will also increase surveillance to ensure travelers entering Canada complete their quarantine, Garneau said. Canada reported on Thursday a total of 572,982 cases of COVID-19, as new cases surged in its most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec.

On Tuesday, Quebec urged the federal government to require COVID-19 testing for residents returning from year-end vacations, as hospitals wrestle with growing cases in the province.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africans swap firecrackers for candles amid pandemic

Many South Africans swapped firecrackers for candles to mark New Years Eve amid COVID-19 restrictions including a nighttime curfew. Instead of ushering in 2021 at packed events with dance music and fireworks, many South Africans responded t...

Crowds fill streets in China's pandemic-hit Wuhan, celebrate New Year

Large crowds took to the streets at midnight on Friday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, celebrating the arrival of 2021 after a year marred by a deadly pandemic that killed thousands there and required the city to be locked down betwee...

WHO emergency COVID-19 vaccine listing aims to lift access in poor countries

The World Health Organization on Thursday listed Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, in a move seeking to speed access in the developing world. The United Nations health agency said it will work with regional partners t...

Brazil reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths for third straight day

Brazil reported 56,773 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,074 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday.It was the third day in a row with over 1,000 deaths in a resurgence of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020