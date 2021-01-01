Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-01-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 08:26 IST
NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

The New York Stock Exchange is starting the process of delisting securities of three Chiense telecom companies, China Telecom Corporation Limited, China Mobile Limited and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, it said in a statement https://ir.theice.com/press/news-details/2020/NYSE-to-Commence-Delisting-Proceedings-in-Securities-of-Three-Issuers-to-Comply-with-Executive-Order-13959/default.aspx on Thursday. The move comes after President Donald Trump in November unveiled an executive order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

NYSE said that NYSE Regulation reached its decision that the issuers were no longer suitable for listing as the order prohibits any transactions in securities "designed to provide investment exposure to such securities, of any Communist Chinese military company, by any United States person." NYSE said that the issuers have a right to a review of the decision.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

General Assembly approves $3.2 billion UN budget for 2021

The General Assembly body dealing with UN administrative and budgetary matters Fifth Committee had discussed and approved the budget this afternoon before the plenary voted in favour of the financial plan.Back in October, the UN chief had p...

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

The New York Stock Exchange is starting the process of delisting securities of three Chiense telecom companies, China Telecom Corporation Limited, China Mobile Limited and China Unicom Hong Kong Limited, it said in a statement httpsir.theic...

UN health agency clears COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Regulatory experts convened by the World Health Organization WHO from around the world and UN agencys own teams reviewed the data on the PfizerBioNTech vaccine and found on Thursday that it met WHOs must-have criteria for safety and efficac...

Cricket-NZ's Henry replaces injured Wagner for second Pakistan test

Canterbury fast bowler Matt Henry was called up to the New Zealand squad for the second test against Pakistan, starting on Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, to replace the injured Neil Wagner, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Friday. Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021