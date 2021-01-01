Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts 14 pc growth in India sales at 7,487 units for Dec

The car maker had sold 6,544 vehicles in December 2019.As we wrap up the year, we are happy to have registered a 14 per cent growth in wholesales in December 2020, when compared to sales in the same period in 2019, said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 12:56 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts 14 pc growth in India sales at 7,487 units for Dec

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday reported 14 per cent growth in its domestic sales to 7,487 units in December 2020. The car maker had sold 6,544 vehicles in December 2019.

''As we wrap up the year, we are happy to have registered a 14 per cent growth in wholesales in December 2020, when compared to sales in the same period in 2019,'' said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM). He said customer orders have been rising significantly and retail sales (dealer's sale to customers) have also been very encouraging which gives the company confidence to embark upon a new target as it welcomes the New Year 2021.

''We have also managed to retain more than 6 per cent growth in wholesales in the last quarter of calendar year 2020, when compared to the last quarter of 2019,'' he added. December witnessed a few adjustments in terms of production, due to new model launches as well as year model changes, Soni said, adding, ''This also included our efforts to exhaust the existing stock of the current generation Fortuner so that we can begin production of the new Fortuner at our plant in Bidadi, which is scheduled for launch in India next week.'' The year 2020 has been one with several challenges as well as significant learnings and the entire sector has emerged stronger with greater focus on localisation and digitalization, Soni said.

''At TKM, we strongly believe that the current economic revival is likely to help sustain the sales momentum in 2021 and we are hopeful that 2021 will see a V shaped recovery of the economy thereby helping the industry to bounce back. ''To cater to this demand, we plan to expand our product line-up in a sustainable and phased manner to meet customer expectations,'' he said. PTI IAS MR MR

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: COVID-19 vaccine dry run to be conducted tomorrow in 4 districts

As the country awaits a Coronavirus vaccine, the Maharashtra Health Department will conduct a dry run tomorrow in four districts of the state to ensure effective preparedness for its rollout. The districts of Pune, Nagpur, Jalna, and Nandur...

Ladakh reports 19 new COVID cases

A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases and 12 discharges were reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday. Department of Information and Public Relations, Ladakh reported that 12 out of 19 positive samples were received by Chief Medic...

PM lays foundation stone of Light House Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India GHTC-India at six sites across six states, a programme that seeks to build over 1,000 houses each i...

Coronavirus overshadows Japan's New Year's Day festivities

New Years Day is the biggest holiday in Japans calendar, but this years festivities have been subdued following record highs in new coronavirus cases nationwide and calls from the government to stay home. Japans Emperor Naruhito appealed to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021