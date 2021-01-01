Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra total sales dip 10 pc in December

The company had sold 39,230 units in December 2019, MM said in a statement.In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up 3 per cent to 16,182 units last month, compared to 15,691 units in December 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 14:15 IST
Mahindra total sales dip 10 pc in December

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported a 10.3 per cent decline in total sales at 35,187 units in December, 2020. The company had sold 39,230 units in December 2019, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up 3 per cent to 16,182 units last month, compared to 15,691 units in December 2019. In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 16,795 vehicles in the domestic market last month, as against 21,390 units in December 2019, a drop of 21.48 per cent.

Exports increased by 3 per cent to 2,210 units in December 2020, as against 2,149 units in the year-ago month. ''Our overall sales have been affected due to the continuing supply chain challenges related to the constantly changing global environment, more specifically the supply shortage of micro-processors (semiconductors) used in electronic control units (ECUs),'' M&M Chief Executive Officer Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

Demand continues to remain strong even after the festive season and as the company gets into the new year, he added..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • M&M

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ATF price up 3.7%, LPG unchanged

Jet fuel or ATF price on Friday was hiked by 3.7 per cent, the third increase in rates in one month on firming international oil prices. Aviation turbine fuel ATF price was raised by Rs 1,817.62 per kilolitre, or 3.69 per cent, to Rs 50,978...

Schools, Pre-University Colleges reopen for students in K'taka

After a gap of over nine months, schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka reopened for students on Friday with strict COVID-19 safety norms. While regular classes began on Friday for class 10 and second year PUC class 12 students, w...

Brother Soumendu, host of other TMC workers to join BJP: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said his disgruntled brother and TMC leader Soumendu -- recently removed from the post of administrator at Contai Municipality -- will join the saffron camp along with a host of other activists from the...

Over 4.84 cr ITRs for 2019-20 filed till Dec 31

Over 4.84 crore income tax returns ITRs for fiscal year 2019-20 have been filed till December 31, 2020, the Income Tax Department said on Friday. The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021