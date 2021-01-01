Ashok Leyland registers 14pc rise in commercial vehicle sales at 12,762 units in Dec

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a 14 per cent increase in its total commercial vehicle sales at 12,762 units in December 2020. The company had sold a total of 11,168 units in December 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 11,857 units last month as compared to 10,378 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 14 per cent, it added. Domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 6,175 units as against 6,369 units in December 2019, down 3 per cent, the company said.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market were, however, higher by 42 per cent at 5,682 units as against 4,009 units in the same month a year ago, it said..