5 killed, 3 injured as bus rams into stationary truck

Five people were killed and three others injured as a double-decker bus on its way to Delhi from Bihar rammed into a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway Friday morning, police said. The accident took place at around 7 am near Mauni Bhava village under Auras police station area, they said.

While four people died on the spot, one person succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, police said. Two of the injured with serious injuries have been admitted to the district hospital, they said.

Fog and high speed is stated to be the reason behind the accident, police said. The bus was carrying 65 to 70 passengers. Barring the injured, others were provided conveyance to their destination, SHO Raj Bahadur Singh said.

The deceased, all belonging to Bihar, have been identified as Salahuddin (35), Nasim (23), Shokat Raza (22), Farookh (14) and Mohammed Mokarram (35), he added.