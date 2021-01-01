Ashok Leyland gains nearly 4 pc after sales data

Shares of Ashok Leyland on Friday gained nearly 4 per cent after the firm reported a 14 per cent increase in its total commercial vehicle sales in December 2020. The stock jumped 3.82 per cent to close at Rs 99.10 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 4.66 per cent to Rs 99.90.

On the NSE, it went up by 3.72 per cent to close at Rs 99. In traded volume terms, 28.52 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.71 crore units on the NSE during the day.

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a 14 per cent increase in its total commercial vehicle sales at 12,762 units in December 2020. The company had sold a total of 11,168 units in December 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 11,857 units last month as compared to 10,378 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 14 per cent, it added.