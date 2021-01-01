Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIL's coal supply to consuming sectors grows 9 pc to 154.6 MT

With the non-power sector consumers lifting increased quantities of coal during this years third quarter, CIL could record a robust 43.4 per cent growth in supplies to this sector, the company said in a statement.CIL supplied 36.62 MT to non-power consumers in the October-December 2020 period, compared with 25.53 MT a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 17:40 IST
CIL's coal supply to consuming sectors grows 9 pc to 154.6 MT
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday said the supply of coal to the consuming sectors rose 9.2 per cent to 154.6 million tonnes (MT) in the third quarter of the current financial year. The company had supplied 141.6 MT of dry fuel in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the state-owned company said in a statement.

''During the quarter ended December 2020, CIL at 154.6 million tonne (MT) supplied 13 MT more coal to the consuming sectors, posting 9.2 per cent growth compared with 141.6 MT of the third quarter of last fiscal,'' the statement said. The state-owned firm's total output stood at 156.8 MT in October-December 2020, a 6.3 per cent jump as compared with 147.5 MT in the year-ago period.

The quarter-on-quarter output increase was a whopping 41.8 MT, clocking a robust growth of 36.4 per cent. CIL produced 115 MT of coal in the previous quarter. ''With the non-power sector consumers lifting increased quantities of coal during this year's third quarter, CIL could record a robust 43.4 per cent growth in supplies to this sector,'' the company said in a statement.

CIL supplied 36.62 MT to non-power consumers in the October-December 2020 period, compared with 25.53 MT a year ago. ''The demand for coal from the power sector is yet to crystallise fully,'' it added.

Despite the tepid demand, there was a nominal growth of 1.5 per cent in supplies to power plants during the third quarter of 2020-21. CIL's offtake to the power sector was 117.8 MT in October-December 2020, against 116.07 MT in the year-ago period.

The company's over burden removal (OBR) clocked a healthy growth of 17.6 per cent at 366.23 million cubic metres in the third quarter of 2020-21, clearing the way for easier future production. OBR was 311.52 million cubic metres for the comparable quarter last fiscal.

CIL has been registering a steady growth in OBR since the beginning of the fiscal.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt staff to get ‘disability compensation’ if they get disabled in line of duty: Jitendra Singh

Disability compensation has been extended to all serving central government employees who get disabled in the line of duty and are retained in service in spite of such disablement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. He said an or...

Will have to take firm steps if talks with govt on January 4 fail: Farmer unions

Resolute in their demands for the repeal of three new farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price MSP for crops, protesting farmer unions on Friday said they will have to take firm steps if the government does not take a decis...

Royal Enfield sales rise 37 pc in December

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 37 per cent increase in total sales at 68,995 units in December. The company had registered a total sale of 50,416 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Dom...

'No need to panic,' China official says of coronavirus variants

There is no sign new coronavirus variants will affect the immune impact of a vaccine that China has just authorised for public use, a disease control official was quoted as saying on Friday. The shot by an affiliate of state-backed company ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021