Left Menu
Development News Edition

LPG refill booking just a missed call away

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the missed call facility for LPG consumers at an event in Bhubaneshwar.He also rolled out the second phase of world-class premium grade petrol Octane 100, branded as XP100 by Indian Oil, for high-end cars.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 18:24 IST
LPG refill booking just a missed call away
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Booking a cooking gas LPG refill cylinder is just a missed call away for Indane Gas consumers. Indian Oil LPG customers anywhere in the country can use a single missed call number -- 8454955555 -- for refill booking, an official statement said on Friday.

Booking refills via missed calls is a faster way to book with customers not having to hold calls for a long time. Also, no call charges are levied to customers as compared to IVRS calls where normal call rates are applicable.

This facility will be of immense help to people who are not adept with IVRS or old age customers as well as those in rural areas, the statement said. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the missed call facility for LPG consumers at an event in Bhubaneshwar.

He also rolled out the second phase of world-class premium grade petrol (Octane 100), branded as XP100 by Indian Oil, for high-end cars. In this second phase, Indian Oil Corporation's branded XP100, which was last month launched in the national capital, was rolled out in seven more cities -- Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Indore and Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The missed call service for getting a new LPG connection was also launched in Bhubaneswar and will soon be extended to all over the country. Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan exhorted the gas agencies and distributors to ensure that the LPG delivery period should be shortened from one day to a few hours.

He further said the country has travelled a long way in LPG. The LPG connections given out in six decades prior to 2014 were about 13 crore and in the last six years, the same has been expanded to 30 crore. Flagging off the dispatch of the first load of XP100 from the country's oldest operating refinery at Digboi, Assam, Pradhan said the fuel is of world-class quality which would enhance the efficiency of high-speed cars.

This advanced petrol produced from the Digboi Refinery will cater to the needs of retail outlets in cities located in the country's north-east region. Digboi has joined the elite group of Mathura and Barauni refineries by producing XP-100 Petrol using existing infrastructure and secondary processing facilities.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin scam: Man arrested for duping people to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping people by alluring them to invest in fake cryptocurrency, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Umesh Verma 60. He was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International airport when...

North India shivers in intense cold

In the grip of a brutal cold wave, large parts of north India recorded bone-chilling temperatures and were blanketed in thick fog while some places in Kashmir were cloaked in snow on New Years Day on Friday. In Delhi, the mercury plummeted ...

Govt staff to get ‘disability compensation’ if they get disabled in line of duty: Jitendra Singh

Disability compensation has been extended to all serving central government employees who get disabled in the line of duty and are retained in service in spite of such disablement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. He said an or...

Will have to take firm steps if talks with govt on January 4 fail: Farmer unions

Resolute in their demands for the repeal of three new farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price MSP for crops, protesting farmer unions on Friday said they will have to take firm steps if the government does not take a decis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021