Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI launches surveys to get inputs for monetary policy

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday announced the launch of the next round of household surveys to capture inflation expectations and consumer confidence, which provide useful inputs for its monetary policy. The survey is conducted regularly across 13 cities -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 19:00 IST
RBI launches surveys to get inputs for monetary policy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the launch of the next round of household surveys to capture inflation expectations and consumer confidence, which provide useful inputs for its monetary policy. The central bank has been conducting these surveys regularly.

Announcing the launch of the January 2021 round of the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH), the RBI said it aims to capture subjective assessments on price movements and inflation from about 6,000 households based on their individual consumption baskets across 18 cities. The cities include, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram. ''The survey seeks qualitative responses from households on price changes (general prices as well as prices of specific product groups) in the three-month ahead as well as one-year ahead periods and quantitative responses on current, three-month ahead and one-year ahead inflation rates,'' it said.

The Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) seeks qualitative responses from households, regarding their sentiments on general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households' income and spending. The survey is conducted regularly across 13 cities -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram. The survey covers about 5,400 respondents across 13 cities.

The RBI said result of the surveys provides useful inputs for monetary policy. The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, the rate-setting panel, is scheduled for February 3-5, 2021. On behalf of the RBI, a Mumbai-based agency will conduct the surveys through face-to-face interviews as well as telephonically, in view of the phase-wise resumption of activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin scam: Man arrested for duping people to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping people by alluring them to invest in fake cryptocurrency, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Umesh Verma 60. He was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International airport when...

North India shivers in intense cold

In the grip of a brutal cold wave, large parts of north India recorded bone-chilling temperatures and were blanketed in thick fog while some places in Kashmir were cloaked in snow on New Years Day on Friday. In Delhi, the mercury plummeted ...

Govt staff to get ‘disability compensation’ if they get disabled in line of duty: Jitendra Singh

Disability compensation has been extended to all serving central government employees who get disabled in the line of duty and are retained in service in spite of such disablement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. He said an or...

Will have to take firm steps if talks with govt on January 4 fail: Farmer unions

Resolute in their demands for the repeal of three new farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price MSP for crops, protesting farmer unions on Friday said they will have to take firm steps if the government does not take a decis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021