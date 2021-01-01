KVIC unveils Khadi India’s official e-commerce site on New Year’s eve

On New Year's eve, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) unveils Khadi India's official e-commerce site eKhadiIndia.com. The website catalogues over 50,000 products under more than 500 varieties and various categories of locally made Khadi and Village Industries products. The portal is a step towards building an ecosystem that enables MSMEs to help achieve the Prime Minister's goal of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

During the trial launch of the portal, Secretary, MSME Shri A.K. Sharma mentioned that the interest of our weavers, artisans, craftsmen and farmers has always been our top priority. At the same time, ecofriendly and authentic Khadi & traditional village industry products made by them have always remained close to the heart of people of India. Now, those products are just a click away. Portal will fulfil the customer's needs and supply the products at their doorsteps. For the last few months, we have been pushing all limits to create an ecosystem for withstanding the challenges of Covid. The eCommerce portal of KVIC is the result of our persistent work in that direction.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena during the launch function informed that ekhadiindia.com is the first of its kind government online shopping platform to boost rural economy and become self-sustainable. There has been a steady rise in demands for Khadi and Village Industries products over the last few years with 2018-2019 alone witnessing the surge of 25%. Chairman KVIC added that this move is mainly intended to make natural Khadi India products easily accessible to the new generation consumers.

The products range from apparel, grocery, cosmetics, home décor, health and wellness products, essentials and gifts. Cashing on the growing shift towards natural products, especially by the new generation consumers, KVIC is up for giving it all for repositioning India's legendary brand Khadi. The portal is also an answer to the call of youth demographics who prefer online shopping over offline shopping.

The Key Components of ekhadiindia.com that sets it apart from other online eCommerce platforms:-

Exclusively focuses on Khadi and Villages Industries products.

Authentic Khadi Trade Mark products will be available only through this portal.

It's built on an ecosystem where any SME/Artisans/ Weavers can directly sell their products thus driving the country towards digital India and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".The ekhadiindia.com website is at par with any other modern technology-rich eCommerce portal.

Portal has also features of bulk orders and direct sellers registration.

A huge platform for all the stakeholders in integration with KVIC/KVIB/PMEGP/ SFURTI/ MSME/ Entrepreneurs and support to new MSMEs/PMEGP Units under the umbrella of KVIC. Here Institutions/ Units can directly sell/ship products to the customers.

Customer care facility; all refund policy.

More than 50,000 users can use the Portal at the same time.

Social media compatibility.Available in both website and mobile app versions.Digitized Payment ecosystem.

Has pan India reach across 1.2Bn+ Population of 2400+ Cities /Towns 25600 from 29 States Last-Mile Delivery.

Launched with a wide range of 1500+ Products across various consumer verticals.KVIC is one of the biggest employment providers in the country and which is bringing to life Prime Minister's vision of Digital India through its various innovations. KVIC envisages emerging as a new-age digital marketplace for weavers, artisans, craftsmen, farmers and micro/ small entrepreneurs of India with the Khadi and Village Industries.

(With Inputs from PIB)