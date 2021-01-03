Exports by STPI units in Q3 FY21 estimated at Rs 1.20 lakh crore: DG

The value of software exports by units registered under STPI is estimated to touch about Rs 1.20 lakh crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, a top official has said. This is 11.7 per cent higher than around Rs 1.07 lakh crore worth of exports clocked by STPI-registered units in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Exports by these units stood at almost Rs 1.21 lakh crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal, according to data by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). STPI Director General Omkar Rai told PTI that the software exports by units registered under the scheme were estimated to be about Rs 1,20,140 crore in Q3 FY21 (December quarter), against Rs 1,07,549 crore in the same period of FY20.

Rai said the growth in software exports in Q3 was mainly attributed to the business continuity of STPI registered units on account of timely online permissions given by STPI for work-from-home and other statutory services, relaxations in other service providers (OSP) licence by the Department of Telecom and easing out of various compliances by DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade). ''We are hopeful that in Q4 also, our units will achieve new heights in software exports,'' he added.

STPI is an autonomous society set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in 1991, with the objective of encouraging, promoting and boosting the software exports from India. With a mandate to promote software and electronic hardware exports from the country by implementing Software Technology Park (STP) and Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) schemes, STPI focuses on building an enabling ecosystem to provide single window clearance services, reliable internet connectivity, incubation facilities and other infrastructure services.

STPI aims to foster a conducive environment for startups, backed by projects and initiatives such as the establishment of Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies and execution of Next Generation Incubation Scheme..