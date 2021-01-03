Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exports by STPI units in Q3 FY21 estimated at Rs 1.20 lakh crore: DG

This is 11.7 per cent higher than around Rs 1.07 lakh crore worth of exports clocked by STPI-registered units in the corresponding period previous fiscal.Exports by these units stood at almost Rs 1.21 lakh crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal, according to data by Software Technology Parks of India STPI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 10:50 IST
Exports by STPI units in Q3 FY21 estimated at Rs 1.20 lakh crore: DG

The value of software exports by units registered under STPI is estimated to touch about Rs 1.20 lakh crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, a top official has said. This is 11.7 per cent higher than around Rs 1.07 lakh crore worth of exports clocked by STPI-registered units in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Exports by these units stood at almost Rs 1.21 lakh crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal, according to data by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). STPI Director General Omkar Rai told PTI that the software exports by units registered under the scheme were estimated to be about Rs 1,20,140 crore in Q3 FY21 (December quarter), against Rs 1,07,549 crore in the same period of FY20.

Rai said the growth in software exports in Q3 was mainly attributed to the business continuity of STPI registered units on account of timely online permissions given by STPI for work-from-home and other statutory services, relaxations in other service providers (OSP) licence by the Department of Telecom and easing out of various compliances by DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade). ''We are hopeful that in Q4 also, our units will achieve new heights in software exports,'' he added.

STPI is an autonomous society set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in 1991, with the objective of encouraging, promoting and boosting the software exports from India. With a mandate to promote software and electronic hardware exports from the country by implementing Software Technology Park (STP) and Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) schemes, STPI focuses on building an enabling ecosystem to provide single window clearance services, reliable internet connectivity, incubation facilities and other infrastructure services.

STPI aims to foster a conducive environment for startups, backed by projects and initiatives such as the establishment of Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies and execution of Next Generation Incubation Scheme..

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Approval for vaccines accelerates India's journey to be COVID-free, says Modi

Hailing the approval given to two coronavirus vaccines as a decisive turning point in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this will accelerate the process for India to become a COVID-fre...

Automakers firm up growth plans for 2021 with cautious optimism

With 2020 finally over, several leading automakers are now looking to carry on with their plans in 2021 even as several challenges like supply chain issues still continue to impact the market. While Kia Motors is looking to ramp up producti...

I have been patient for good roles: Manav Kaul

Actor Manav Kaul says he always takes a year-long break before starting a new project as he believes right opportunities come to those who are extremely patient. The 44-year-old actor first rose to fame with his turn as a right-wing politic...

Jain Housing raises Rs 175 crore from Nippon Life and Apollo Global

Chennai, Jan 3 PTI Noted realtor Jain Housing has raised funds of Rs 175 crore from Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd and Apollo Global Management for about Rs 175 crore in two tranches, a top official said. The funds would be utilised to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021