Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt invites preliminary bids for 26% strategic sale in BEML

The government on Sunday invited preliminary bids for strategic sale of 26 per cent stake along with transfer of management control in defence PSU BEML. The government has in-principle decided to disinvest 26 per cent stake of BEML through strategic sale with transfer of management control.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 16:38 IST
Govt invites preliminary bids for 26% strategic sale in BEML

The government on Sunday invited preliminary bids for strategic sale of 26 per cent stake along with transfer of management control in defence PSU BEML. ''Govt has issued the PIM/EOI for disinvestment of 26 per cent equity share capital of BEML Ltd along with transfer of management control. Disinvestment will be through a two stage competitive bidding process,'' DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

Bidders can submit their Expression of Interest (EoI) for buying the stake in BEML by March 1, as per the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). At the current market price, a 26 per cent sale could fetch about Rs 1,000 crore to the exchequer. Shares of BEML closed at Rs 974.25, on Friday. BEML is involved in sectors like defence, rail, power, mining and infrastructure. The company's total revenue from operations was Rs 3,028.82 crore in fiscal 2019-20. SBI Capital Markets has been appointed as the advisor by the Government of India (GOI) for advising and managing the proposed strategic disinvestment of BEML.

BEML has an order book of Rs 9,795 crore as on March 31, 2020. The government has 'in-principle' decided to disinvest 26 per cent stake of BEML through strategic sale with transfer of management control. The government holds 54.03 per cent stake in the company..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Govt

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Rice millers in Gondia seek lifting of paddy import ban

Rice millers in Gondia district of Maharashtra have alleged that the district administrations move to ban the entry of vehicles transporting paddy from other states has affected the trade and violated the provisions of the Farmers Produce T...

OTT platforms gear up to entertain audiences once again in 2021

With almost no big theatrical release for over nine months, the coronavirus pandemic came as a blessing in disguise for OTT platforms last year and in 2021, several streamers will vie for the audiences attention as Bollywood plans a a retur...

All set for roll-out, just waiting for COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Delhi: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday welcomed the approval given for emergency use of two COVID-19 vaccines, and asserted that the city government is all set for the vaccination roll-out as soon as any of them arrive. Interacting ...

Man City's Mendy the latest EPL player to breach virus rules

Manchester City expressed disappointment Sunday that defender Benjamin Mendy became the latest partying Premier League player to breach English coronavirus rules by hosting friends at his house on New Years Eve. The revelation about Mendys ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021