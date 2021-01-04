Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carl Icahn sells over half his Herbalife stake for $600 million

Activist investor Carl Icahn has sold more than half his stake in Herbalife Nutrition back to the company for $600 million at $48.05 a share and has given up the five seats on the firm's board held by his representatives, Herbalife said in a statement. Icahn had a 15.5% stake in Herbalife as of Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 09:35 IST
Carl Icahn sells over half his Herbalife stake for $600 million
Representative image

Activist investor Carl Icahn has sold more than half his stake in Herbalife Nutrition back to the company for $600 million at $48.05 a share and has given up the five seats on the firm's board held by his representatives, Herbalife said in a statement.

Icahn had a 15.5% stake in Herbalife as of Sept. 30. The latest deal is expected to close by Jan. 7, after which Icahn Enterprises will hold about 8 million of Herbalife's shares, representing a stake of about 6%, the statement added. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that in recent days Icahn had sold about 10% of his stake back to the multi-level marketing company, whose products include dietary supplements.

Icahn's remaining stake is worth about $400 million, according to WSJ https://on.wsj.com/3b4a4UR. Icahn began buying Herbalife shares in 2013 while extolling the company and had since been its largest shareholder.

In 2013, Herbalife and Icahn Enterprises entered into a support agreement that allowed Icahn Enterprises to have five board seats for as long as it held at least 14 million Herbalife shares. With Icahn's stake now falling below the threshold of 14 million shares, the support agreement has been terminated and the activist investor's board representatives have stepped down, Herbalife said on Sunday..

Icahn said that the time for activism at Herbalife "has passed". "At the time (when he started investing in Herbalife), I believed the company was in need of an activist and that certainly turned out to be correct", Icahn said on Sunday.

"The time for activism has passed as the company has grown, and I don't typically invest billions of dollars in companies where our role as activist is not needed," he added.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Monday said they are 100 per cent sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules. ...

India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Monday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,0...

Equity indices trade strong, Sensex jumps 48K mark

Equity benchmark indices continued their upward march during early hours on Monday after the Drug Controller General of India approved Covid vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech for emergency use in the country. The developme...

Lotto247 Survey: 77% of Indian adults lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2020 has been a challenging year that no one could have predicted would turn out in the manner in which it did. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves globally, and its impact extended beyond an international health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021