Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices trade strong, Sensex jumps 48K mark

Equity benchmark indices continued their upward march during early hours on Monday after the Drug Controller General of India approved Covid vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech for emergency use in the country.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 10:24 IST
Equity indices trade strong, Sensex jumps 48K mark
Hindalco advanced by 2.9 pc on Monday morning to Rs 245.25 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices continued their upward march during early hours on Monday after the Drug Controller General of India approved Covid vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech for emergency use in the country. The development expected to deliver economic upturn lifted investor sentiment in line with Asian markets.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 211 points or 0.44 per cent at 48,080 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 75 points or 0.53 per cent to 14,093. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green zone with Nifty metal jumping by 2.1 per cent, PSU bank by 1.4 per cent and IT by 1 per cent.

Among stocks, ONGC gained by 2.9 per cent to Rs 95.95 per share while GAIL and Bharat Petroleum Corporation were up by 1.9 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively. Hindalco advanced by 2.9 per cent, Tata Steel by 2.8 per cent and JSW Steel by 1.6 per cent while Tata Motors gained by 2.6 per cent to Rs 191.45 per share.

The others which gained were Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv and Grasim. However, Reliance Industries was down by 0.4 per cent after market regulator SEBI imposed penalties on the conglomerate for alleged manipulative trading in the shares of erstwhile Reliance Petroleum during November 2007.

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints and Titan too traded in the negative terrain. Meanwhile, Asian share markets resumed their ascent as investors pinned their hope on vaccines to eventually help revive the global economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan swung 0.8 per cent higher to hit another all-time peak. South Korea climbed 2 per cent to a record led by the chip and auto sectors while Chinese blue chips added 0.3 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei shed early gains to fall 0.4 per cent after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirmed the government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Monday said they are 100 per cent sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules. ...

India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Monday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,0...

Equity indices trade strong, Sensex jumps 48K mark

Equity benchmark indices continued their upward march during early hours on Monday after the Drug Controller General of India approved Covid vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech for emergency use in the country. The developme...

Lotto247 Survey: 77% of Indian adults lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2020 has been a challenging year that no one could have predicted would turn out in the manner in which it did. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves globally, and its impact extended beyond an international health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021