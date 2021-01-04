Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manufacturing production, new orders expand further: IHS Markit

The health of Indian manufacturing sector continued to strengthen in December with manufacturers stepping up production and input buying amid efforts to rebuild their inventories following business closures earlier in the year, according to the latest IHS Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:05 IST
Manufacturing production, new orders expand further: IHS Markit
IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for major industries and markets. Image Credit: ANI

The health of Indian manufacturing sector continued to strengthen in December with manufacturers stepping up production and input buying amid efforts to rebuild their inventories following business closures earlier in the year, according to the latest IHS Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Monday.While firms were able to lift input stocks and did so at the quickest rate in nearly a decade, holdings of finished goods decreased sharply due to ongoing increases in new work. One area that failed to improve was employment with jobs shed once again at the end of 2020. Meanwhile, raw material scarcity at suppliers caused delivery delays and the fastest rise in input costs for over two years.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI was at 56.4 in December, a tick higher than November's reading of 56.3 and above the critical 50 threshold for fifth straight month. The latest figure was consistent with a marked improvement in business conditions across the sector. Reflecting the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, strengthening demand and improved market conditions, factory orders increased. In response, firms lifted production again. In both cases, rates of expansion remained sharp despite easing to four-month lows.

International demand for Indian goods rose but anecdotal evidence suggested that growth was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, new export orders increased at the slowest pace in the current four-month sequence of expansion. Goods producers continued to make additional input purchases, extending the current sequence of growth to five months. Furthermore, the rate of expansion was sharp and accelerated from November.

"When we combine the latest three months, we see that the performance of manufacturing industry for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 was notably better than in the second quarter," said said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit. "It is important to emphasise the broad-based nature of recovery with marked expansions in both sales and output noted across each of the three monitored sub-sectors," she said in a statement.

The rise in input buying in turn helped firms to lift their preproduction inventories. Stocks of purchases grew sharply and at the quickest pace since March 2011. Conversely, manufacturers saw their stocks of finished goods decline again at the end of the year. The rate of depletion was steep and faster than any seen prior to April. According to survey participants, post-production inventories fell due to strong sales growth.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI is compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers. The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size based on contributions to GDP. IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FC Tokyo win Japan's Levain Cup after two-month coronavirus delay

Brazilians Leandro and Adailton fired FC Tokyo to a 2-1 victory over Kashiwa Reysol in the final of the Levain Cup on Monday in front of more than 24,000 fans at Tokyos National Stadium.The final was due to take place in November but was po...

PM Modi should take first shot of COVID-19 vaccine to reassure people, Bihar Cong leader

Bihar Congress leader Ajit Sharma on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine to assure the people of the country. We are delighted to have got two vaccines in the new year but there is al...

UK rolls out AstraZeneca vaccine, touts first starter status

Britain begins vaccinating its population on Monday with the COVID-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, touting its position as the first Western country to roll out an inoculation programme against the novel coronavirus....

World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the worlds biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. Lauding the scient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021