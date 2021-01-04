Left Menu
Thailand confirms 745 new coronavirus cases

The Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration said Monday that the new infections bring the total number since last January to 8,439, while the death toll has climbed to 65.The agency said the number included 152 Thais and 577 migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, the province next to Bangkok that is the epicenter of the new outbreak.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:17 IST
Thailand confirms 745 new coronavirus cases
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Thailand has registered 745 new coronavirus cases, with a new death reported in Bangkok, where a semi-lockdown went into effect.

The agency said the number included 152 Thais and 577 migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, the province next to Bangkok that is the epicenter of the new outbreak. Nearly all the infected workers were employed in fish markets and factories and are all housed in dormitories that have been closed off to the public since the recent outbreak began.

Since the initial spike in late December, the virus has now been found in 54 of Thailand's 73 provinces. The government has ordered all schools closed from Monday and had taken earlier other steps to try and restrict the spread of the virus, including closing bars, massage parlors and playgrounds, and banning all public gatherings.

It has not yet closed down shopping malls or stores, while restaurants are still allowed to operate but cannot serve alcoholic beverages. Provincial governors can also order their own, tougher, measures. Bangkok authorities have announced that all eateries can only do takeaway service from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday evening.

The government has been considering tougher measures if the spread of the virus does not slow down around the country..

