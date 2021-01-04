Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taking Inspiration from PM’s Make In India Initiative, Home Grown Digital Transformation Company “Webisdom” Goes Global

In an environment where organizations have not been in a state to afford employees, a digital transformation company Webisdom has grown more than 2-3 times. About WebisdomWebisdom is a digital solutions company that helps clients to develop customized business models for the new age.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:36 IST
Taking Inspiration from PM’s Make In India Initiative, Home Grown Digital Transformation Company “Webisdom” Goes Global
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Despite a PandemicNew Delhi, 4th January 2021: COVID-19 has put the shutter on many businesses this year. In an environment where organizations have not been in a state to afford employees, a digital transformation company Webisdom has grown more than 2-3 times. Mr. Suraj Bajpai, CEO of Webisdom says, "We would like to thank Atmanirbhar Bharat policy of PM Narendra Modi, which inspired us and made it possible for us to extend our services in the United Kingdom market. While the policy created a conducive environment for local businesses to flourish, the pandemic highlighted the importance of digital adoption and kick-started a surge in digital transformation. For precisely these reasons, Webisdom, a digital transformation solutions company was able to capture business in the UK and grow even during the pandemic". The Make in India initiative was launched by Prime Minister in September 2014 as part of a wider set of nation-building initiatives. Since then, his initiative has encouraged any companies to manufacture in India, opened up new sectors for foreign capital. The initiative has helped several businesses prosper and helped transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub. Roderick Stuart, GM Webisdom, UK Operations said, "The pandemic accelerated the transition to a digital future. Organizations have been compelled to push aside organizational, cultural and operational barriers to develop better ways of working remotely. To keep pace with existing and emerging competitors, organizations needed to highlight areas where digitalization was possible and this required innovative and coordinated financing and technical support. Webisdom helped clients to quickly shift to digital channels and transform products and services to meet the changing demands of customers. Quality and affordability are what got us ahead of our competitors in the UK". Covid-19 has inadvertently ushered in the 'digital era'. Across the globe, while businesses and individuals alike are just starting to realize this to adapt to this 'New Reality", companies like Webisdom are already empowering businesses to create safer, friendlier digital platforms and online experiences, becoming an inspiration for all. About WebisdomWebisdom is a digital solutions company that helps clients to develop customized business models for the new age. They are a community of diligent experts of different spheres who work together to develop streamlined digital transformation solutions. They are specialists in digital strategies, user experience innovation, creative content development, web and mobile development, app designing, performance marketing. They disentangle node-based digital issues to repair and improve each node of a business, streamlining it to the entire business process. Webisdom has a global presence serving international clients in the Gulf, US, UK and Australia. Webisdom culture is client-oriented which ensures that they can deliver the right team having appropriate expertise to every client across the globe. Their work is founded on understanding clients' institutional context, macroeconomic environment and various business nodes

PWRPWR

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK scientists worried vaccines may not work on S.African coronavirus variant - ITV

Scientists are not fully confident that COVID-19 vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, ITVs political editor said on Monday, citing an unidentified scientific adviser to the British government. Both B...

Peugeot shareholders approve autos mega-merger with Fiat

Shareholders in Peugeot owner PSA gave the green light on Monday to the French companys merger with Fiat Chrysler FCA, one of the last steps towards creating the worlds fourth largest automaker.At a special shareholder meeting, the deal to ...

Kerala PSU produces 83,000 litres of sanitiser to distribute in schools

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 PTI A state-run pharmaceutical company has produced 83,000 litres of sanitiser to distribute in government and aided schools in Kerala. As educational institutions reopened in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol ...

COVID vaccination in Delhi: Over 500 centres in ph-1, facility being set up for 2-8 deg C storage

Work is underway in full swing to set up centres for COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital with 500 such units to come up in the first phase, even as the storage facility is getting equipped with freezers to hold vaccines in a temper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021