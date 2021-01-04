Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK govt debt pool with sub-zero yields jumps in December - Tradeweb

The pool of UK government bonds with a negative yield jumped in December and as a share of the overall market hit its highest since September, data from electronic bond trading platform Tradeweb showed on Monday. The market value of negative-yielding euro zone government bonds on the Tradeweb platform stood at around 6.66 trillion euros as of end-December, the firm added.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:39 IST
UK govt debt pool with sub-zero yields jumps in December - Tradeweb

The pool of UK government bonds with a negative yield jumped in December and as a share of the overall market hit its highest since September, data from electronic bond trading platform Tradeweb showed on Monday. According to Tradeweb, almost 1.25 trillion pounds ($1.71 trillion) of gilts, or just over 48% of a total market worth roughly 2.6 trillion pounds, had negative yields as of the end of last month.

This represented the highest share of the market since September and coincided with a sharp fall in gilt yields in December as concerns about the economic impact of new COVID-19 restrictions grew. The market value of negative-yielding euro zone government bonds on the Tradeweb platform stood at around 6.66 trillion euros as of end-December, the firm added. This made up more than 70% of a total sovereign bond market worth more than 9 trillion euros, but was down slightly from record highs in November.

The pool of negative-yielding investment-grade euro corporate bonds in December was broadly unchanged at 1.65 trillion euros, Tradeweb said.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TOPS sanctions specialised equipment for para table tennis player Bhavina Patel

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme TOPS has sanctioned financial proposals worth INR 7.04 lakhs for para table tennis player Bhavina Patel. The table tennis player was included in TOPS in November 2020. She participates in the F4 category of ...

Indigenous COVID vaccine demonstrates benefits of Atmanirbhar Bharat, asserts Vice President

A day after the Drugs Controller General of India DCGI gave its nod for the emergency use approval for two indigenous vaccines against COVID-19 on Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday termed it as Indias leap of science and man...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now UK first to roll out AstraZeneca shotsBritain began vaccinating its population with Oxford University and AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot on Monday in a world first, as a new surge of c...

When Indian scientists do something for public welfare, Congress has problems: Sambit Patra

After the drug regulator of the country gave in principle approval for restricted emergency use to two indigenously made vaccines, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said that when Indias scientists develop thing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021