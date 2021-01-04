Suburban halt station near Bangalore airport to offer fast, economical commuting option: BIAL

Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) on Monday said the commencement of the suburban halt station adjacent to its airport will offer a fast and economical commuting option to the air passengers and its workforce. The station is located on the north-west corner of Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport campus and is built on an existing track that connects Yashwanhtpur sub-locality in the north-western part of the city and Chikkaballapur, BIAL said.

The halt station, adjacent to the Kempegowda International Airport, has commenced operations, BIAL said in a release. In 2014, BIAL in collaboration with the Railway authorities proposed the establishment of suburban rail service to Bangalore Airport to the Karnataka government, recommending a halt station on the existing line that connects Yeshwanthpura to Devanahalli, according to the private airport operator.

Constructed by BIAL, the station with a 230-metre-long platform will be connected to various parts of the airport by a shuttle bus service, managed and operated by it, the release said, adding the timing and frequency of the shuttle service will be synchronised with the train timings. The joint effort of the Indian Railways and BIAL is focused on promoting rail-based transport by reviewing the schedule of existing trains and the introduction of additional services to suit peak hours of flights and working hours of Airport employees, the release noted.

Based on usage and acceptance, the facility will be upgraded over time to cater to the travel needs of the public and employees, it added.