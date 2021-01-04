Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suburban halt station near Bangalore airport to offer fast, economical commuting option: BIAL

In 2014, BIAL in collaboration with the Railway authorities proposed the establishment of suburban rail service to Bangalore Airport to the Karnataka government, recommending a halt station on the existing line that connects Yeshwanthpura to Devanahalli, according to the private airport operator.Constructed by BIAL, the station with a 230-metre-long platform will be connected to various parts of the airport by a shuttle bus service, managed and operated by it, the release said, adding the timing and frequency of the shuttle service will be synchronised with the train timings.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:45 IST
Suburban halt station near Bangalore airport to offer fast, economical commuting option: BIAL

Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) on Monday said the commencement of the suburban halt station adjacent to its airport will offer a fast and economical commuting option to the air passengers and its workforce. The station is located on the north-west corner of Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport campus and is built on an existing track that connects Yashwanhtpur sub-locality in the north-western part of the city and Chikkaballapur, BIAL said.

The halt station, adjacent to the Kempegowda International Airport, has commenced operations, BIAL said in a release. In 2014, BIAL in collaboration with the Railway authorities proposed the establishment of suburban rail service to Bangalore Airport to the Karnataka government, recommending a halt station on the existing line that connects Yeshwanthpura to Devanahalli, according to the private airport operator.

Constructed by BIAL, the station with a 230-metre-long platform will be connected to various parts of the airport by a shuttle bus service, managed and operated by it, the release said, adding the timing and frequency of the shuttle service will be synchronised with the train timings. The joint effort of the Indian Railways and BIAL is focused on promoting rail-based transport by reviewing the schedule of existing trains and the introduction of additional services to suit peak hours of flights and working hours of Airport employees, the release noted.

Based on usage and acceptance, the facility will be upgraded over time to cater to the travel needs of the public and employees, it added. PTI IAS BAL BAL.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 348 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 10,800 new cases

Italy reported 348 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 347 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 10,800 from 14,245. However, the number of swab tests also fell, as often happens ...

Sterling drops as new UK lockdown measures outweigh Brexit deal relief

The pound weakened against the dollar and euro on Britains first day of trading outside the European Union on Monday, as warnings of tighter UK lockdown measures outweighed the relief over the last-minute Brexit trade deal.Sterling initiall...

U.S. screened 500 million fewer airport passengers in 2020

A U.S. agency screened 500 million fewer people at U.S. airport checkpoints in 2020, down 61 over 2019, amid a sharp slowdown in air traffic demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.The Transportation Security Administration TSA said Mond...

Euro zone bond investors navigate New Year with caution

Euro zone government bonds yields fell on Monday, as investors traded cautiously amid rising coronavirus cases in the region. The market showed little reaction to surveys showing euro zone manufacturing activity increased at its fastest pac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021