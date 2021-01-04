Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall Street places bet on solid revenue growth for Airbnb, DoorDash

A slew of brokerages initiated coverage of Airbnb Inc and DoorDash Inc on Monday, having high hopes for their revenue growth and supporting eye-popping valuations obtained by both last month in stock market launches. Home rental firm Airbnb was valued at just over $100 billion at the time of its market debut in the biggest U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of 2020, while food delivery company DoorDash was valued at more than four times its worth at an earlier fundraising round.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:10 IST
Wall Street places bet on solid revenue growth for Airbnb, DoorDash
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

A slew of brokerages initiated coverage of Airbnb Inc and DoorDash Inc on Monday, having high hopes for their revenue growth and supporting eye-popping valuations obtained by both last month in stock market launches.

Home rental firm Airbnb was valued at just over $100 billion at the time of its market debut in the biggest U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of 2020, while food delivery company DoorDash was valued at more than four times its worth at an earlier fundraising round. The IPOs underscored investor appetite for technology firms, with both being app-based, and analysts are predicting steady growth as travel restrictions ease and the global food delivery business continues to expand.

More than 25 brokerages initiated coverage on the two companies, after the expiry of a mandatory lock-in period. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA and others led a 37-firm underwriting group for Airbnb's IPO, while Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan led a syndicate of 12 firms on DoorDash's offering. Credit Suisse expects pandemic-driven changes in behavior to speed up the shift away from hotels to alternative accommodations and the analysts see ample opportunity for Airbnb to increase monetization in the long term.

Jefferies analysts expect a return to 2019 bookings and revenue levels by the second half of 2021 and double-digit growth through 2025, with annual profits expected by 2022. Airbnb's revenue fell 18% in the third quarter of 2020, but it turned a profit, helped mainly by cost cuts.

Piper Sandler analysts were similarly bullish on DoorDash. "We think DoorDash has a shot at achieving "super app" status in the doorstep delivery market, with a better business model (in our view) than Neutral-rated Uber" Piper Sandler analysts said.

TEMPERED EXPECTATIONS Analysts at Bofa, however, expressed concern over Airbnb's valuation.

"We see Airbnb's valuation (versus) peers as the biggest stock concern given that Airbnb services are not new ... and competitors Booking and VRBO have solid positions in their "home" markets," the analysts said. Bofa also said DoorDash's premium multiples are warranted given its greater scale and share gains, but warned of slowing growth pressuring valuation in 2021.

Brokerages not involved in the IPOs had earlier downgraded the stocks, based on their valuations, with Citron Research saying that DoorDash's IPO "was the most ridiculous IPO of 2020". Shares of Airbnb were up 2.4% at $150.30 on the Nasdaq, while DoorDash's stock was down marginally at $142.18 on the New York Stock Exchange.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 348 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 10,800 new cases

Italy reported 348 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 347 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 10,800 from 14,245. However, the number of swab tests also fell, as often happens ...

Sterling drops as new UK lockdown measures outweigh Brexit deal relief

The pound weakened against the dollar and euro on Britains first day of trading outside the European Union on Monday, as warnings of tighter UK lockdown measures outweighed the relief over the last-minute Brexit trade deal.Sterling initiall...

U.S. screened 500 million fewer airport passengers in 2020

A U.S. agency screened 500 million fewer people at U.S. airport checkpoints in 2020, down 61 over 2019, amid a sharp slowdown in air traffic demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.The Transportation Security Administration TSA said Mond...

Euro zone bond investors navigate New Year with caution

Euro zone government bonds yields fell on Monday, as investors traded cautiously amid rising coronavirus cases in the region. The market showed little reaction to surveys showing euro zone manufacturing activity increased at its fastest pac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021