Left Menu
Development News Edition

Implement security protocols to protect payments from cyber frauds: DGFT to exporters

The trade department on Monday asked exporters to implement security protocols and follow better password practices in email communications to protect their payments from cyber frauds as authorities cannot do much to reverse the transactions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:25 IST
Implement security protocols to protect payments from cyber frauds: DGFT to exporters

The trade department on Monday asked exporters to implement security protocols and follow better password practices in email communications to protect their payments from cyber frauds as authorities ''cannot do much'' to reverse the transactions. In a trade advisory, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said Ministry of External Affairs has informed that email spoofing/phishing cyber frauds are causing increased bilateral trade disputes.

Though this is registered as a cybercrime in the respective jurisdictions of the country, the ''authorities cannot do much to reverse the transaction'', it said. The victims end up being Indian exporters who having supplied the goods ''neither have the goods in their possession nor have received the payment'', the advisory said.

After examining the matter, DGFT said such problems can be largely resolved by implementing security protocols such as Sender Policy Framework (SPF), Domain Keys Identified Mail (DKIM) and Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC). SPF, DKIM and DMARC are protocols for standard email signatures which meet various safety issues, and all three must be implemented in order to ensure the best possible deliverability, DGFT said.

All the three prove that the sender is legitimate, that their identity has not been compromised and that they are not sending email on behalf of someone else. ''It is also suggested that better password practices be followed on both the sender's and the receiver's email IDs and to avoid this completely, exporters may like to confirm bank details by another channel such as a secure voice line,'' it added.

The DGFT asked export promotion councils and exporters to take all precautionary measures to protect their payments from cyber frauds..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PMC Bank scam case: Sanjay Raut's wife appears before ED today

Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reached the Enforcement Directorate ED office in Mumbai on Monday.She was summoned by ED to appear before it in connection with PMC Bank scam case.According to sources, this was the third summon...

Shaktisinh Gohil urges Congress high command to relieve him from Bihar in-charge post

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday requested the partys high command to relieve him from the post of Bihar in-charge, months. This comes nearly two months after Congress and its Mahagathbandhan allies lost Bihar Assembly polls last ...

OPEC+ producers split over oil output increase -sources

OPEC oil producers were split on Monday over increasing output from February as some feared a hit from new coronavirus lockdowns while Russia and Kazakhstan said demand recovery justified higher production, five OPEC sources said. OPEC, whi...

Christians have won hearts of people through service: Khotkar

Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar onMonday said the Christian community has won the hearts ofpeople by offering services in education and health sectors inthe countrySpeaking at a sports event here in Maharashtra, theformer minister said Chris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021