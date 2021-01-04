Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as virus worries weigh; U.S. dollar near flat

A global stock index fell on Monday, the first trading day of the new year, pulling back after recent gains to record highs, and the U.S. dollar was near flat. U.S. stocks were down sharply by late morning in New York, with the S&P 500 nearly 1.4% lower. Stocks hit records early in the session as investors focused on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:28 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as virus worries weigh; U.S. dollar near flat
Representative Image Image Credit:

A global stock index fell on Monday, the first trading day of the new year, pulling back after recent gains to record highs, and the U.S. dollar was near flat. U.S. stocks were down sharply by late morning in New York, with the S&P 500 nearly 1.4% lower.

Stocks hit records early in the session as investors focused on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. But investors quickly turned cautious over the path of the virus, which continues to spread amid the discovery of a new variant.

The outcome of runoff elections on Tuesday in Georgia for two U.S. Senate seats added to investor nervousness. "It's a small reversal, but I think people came in the morning to start the year with some optimism, but the cloudy political picture in the U.S. is weighing down the markets a little bit," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

MSCI's All-Country World Index, which tracks stocks across 49 countries, was down 0.6% after earlier hitting a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 535.35 points, or 1.75%, to 30,071.13, the S&P 500 lost 59.08 points, or 1.57%, to 3,696.99 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 183.74 points, or 1.43%, to 12,704.55.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.687%, while Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 1.7% on its first post-Brexit trading day. Britain began vaccinating its population with the COVID-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca on Monday.

With the lag between a full vaccine rollout and a global economic recovery, investors will count on central banks to keep money cheap. Minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting are due on Wednesday and should offer more detail on discussions about making the Fed's forward policy guidance more explicit and the chance of a further increase in asset buying this year.

Friday brings the U.S. December payroll report. In currencies, the U.S. dollar recovered after falling to its lowest level since April 2018.

The dollar index rose 0.088%, with the euro up 1.03% to $1.2262. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.03% versus the greenback at 103.17 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3561, down 0.80% on the day.

Gold prices were up more than 2%, U.S. crude futures and Brent futures were lower. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last fell 4/32 in price to yield 0.9248%.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PMC Bank scam case: Sanjay Raut's wife appears before ED today

Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reached the Enforcement Directorate ED office in Mumbai on Monday.She was summoned by ED to appear before it in connection with PMC Bank scam case.According to sources, this was the third summon...

Shaktisinh Gohil urges Congress high command to relieve him from Bihar in-charge post

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday requested the partys high command to relieve him from the post of Bihar in-charge, months. This comes nearly two months after Congress and its Mahagathbandhan allies lost Bihar Assembly polls last ...

OPEC+ producers split over oil output increase -sources

OPEC oil producers were split on Monday over increasing output from February as some feared a hit from new coronavirus lockdowns while Russia and Kazakhstan said demand recovery justified higher production, five OPEC sources said. OPEC, whi...

Christians have won hearts of people through service: Khotkar

Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar onMonday said the Christian community has won the hearts ofpeople by offering services in education and health sectors inthe countrySpeaking at a sports event here in Maharashtra, theformer minister said Chris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021