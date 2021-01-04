England to go back into COVID-19 lockdown from midnight - BBC

England to go back into COVID-19 lockdown from midnight - BBCReuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:00 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce later on Monday a new coronavirus lockdown for all of England similar to the one imposed when the pandemic hit the country in March, the BBC reported.
The measures would include school closures for most pupils and people would be asked to work from home unless they are unable to do their jobs remotely or are key workers, the BBC said, adding the measures would come into effect from midnight.
Johnson is due to deliver a televised address to the nation at 2000 GMT. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
