Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exim Bank mops up USD 1 bn at record low rate

The Exim Bank on Tuesday raised USD 1 billion through an overseas bond sale offering just 2.25 per cent for the ten-year money, setting a new low in pricing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 11:05 IST
Exim Bank mops up USD 1 bn at record low rate
Representative Image

The Exim Bank on Tuesday raised USD 1 billion through an overseas bond sale offering just 2.25 per cent for the ten-year money, setting a new low in pricing. The issue was oversubscribed over 3.5 times, managing director David Rasquinha said, adding in Asia when the issue was launched the bonds were oversold within two hours.

''The coupon of 2.25 per cent is a record low for any 10-year bond issuance out of the country till date,'' he added. The Exim Bank, with a substantially dollarised balance sheet, is one of the largest domestic issuers of long-term debt in the international debt capital markets and its paper is treated as quasi-sovereign.

The funds thus raised will be used to support project exports, overseas investment by way of long-term credit and its export lines of credit portfolio, the bank said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emma Stone expecting first child

Oscar winner Emma Stone is expecting her first child with husband and Saturday Night Live scribe Dave McCary. A source confirmed the news of Stones pregnancy to E News.Stone, 32, was photographed last week here sporting athleisure and revea...

Top-ranked sumo wrestler tests positive for COVID-19

A top-ranked sumo wrestler has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Japan Sumo Association on Tuesday said the wrestler, who goes by the name of Hakuho, underwent a polymerase chain reaction after detecting problems with his sense of sm...

South Korean tanker was boarded by armed Iran Guard forces

Armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops stormed a South Korean tanker and forced the ship to change course and travel to Iran, the vessels owner said Tuesday, the latest maritime seizure by Tehran amid heightened tensions with the West ove...

Single-cell analysis of metastatic gastric cancer finds diverse tumour cell populations

Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center who profiled more than 45,000 individual cells from patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis PC, defined the extensive cellular heterogeneity and identified two distinct subt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021