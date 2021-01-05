Left Menu
Morrisons says supplies are flowing from Europe post Brexit -CEO

Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket group, has not experienced any issues with supplies from continental Europe since a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union kicked in on Jan. 1, its boss said on Tuesday.

Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket group, has not experienced any issues with supplies from continental Europe since a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union kicked in on Jan. 1, its boss said on Tuesday. "There is no issue with the flow of merchandise between mainland Europe to Morrisons right now," CEO David Potts told reporters after the group updated on Christmas trading.

But he pointed out the volume of goods crossing the English Channel is low at this time of year. "So I think any delay on the back of paperwork and process post Dec. 31 is yet to be felt or yet to be visible," he said.

