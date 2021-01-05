Left Menu
Electric cars rise to record 54% market share in Norway in 2020

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:49 IST
The sale of electric cars in Norway overtook those powered by petrol, diesel and hybrid engines last year, with German auto-maker Volkswagen replacing Tesla as the top battery-vehicle producer, new data showed on Tuesday.

So-called battery electric vehicles (BEV) made up 54.3% of all new cars sold in the Nordic country in 2020, a global record, up from 42.4% in 2019 and from a mere 1% of the overall market a decade ago, the Norwegian Road Federation said.

