Udyog Manthan to be held to promote Quality and Productivity in Indian industry

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India is organizing Udyog Manthan - a marathon of focused sector-specific webinars for promoting Quality and Productivity in Indian Industry in association with Quality Council of India, National Productivity Council, and Industry bodies. It is being held from January 4, 2021, to March 2, 2021.

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry, Government of India will chair the session on 6th January 2021.

The webinar series comprising 45 sessions will cover various major sectors in manufacturing and services. Each webinar will be a two-hour session involving discussions led by sectoral and industry experts in a particular sector. Participants will include representatives from industry, testing and standardization bodies. The discussions will be live-streamed on YouTube for all those interested in following the sessions.

Udyog Manthan will identify challenges, opportunities; draw upon solutions and best practices. The conversations will enable learning across industries and sectors for enhancing quality and productivity to promote 'Vocal for Local' and realizing the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Shri Piyush Goyal has called upon the Indian industry to focus on improving Quality and Productivity, and undertake brainstorming sessions on these aspects so that the Country gets recognition as high quality, efficient manufacturer, trader and service provider.

(With Inputs from PIB)