Over 1.4 lakh traffic violators penalised in Raigad in 2020

The traffic police have taken action against 1,45,076 vehicle owners and drivers for speeding, lane cutting etc, the release said.A total of 81 accidents were reported in the district in 2020, in which 30 people were killed and 63 seriously injured, it stated.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:36 IST
Over 1.4 lakh traffic violators penalised in Raigad in 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 1.4 lakh vehicle owners and drivers were penalised for violating traffic norms in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the last one year, an official said on Tuesday. According to an official release, the traffic police has collected Rs 6.38 lakh in fines in 2020.

Apart from this, the number of accidents at Khandala ghat came down by 49 per cent during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020, it was stated. The traffic police have taken action against 1,45,076 vehicle owners and drivers for speeding, lane cutting etc, the release said.

A total of 81 accidents were reported in the district in 2020, in which 30 people were killed and 63 seriously injured, it stated..

