Virtual marathon aims to raise funds to help develop infra in 50 TN Villages

Coimbatore, Jan 5 PTI Tamil Marathon 2021, a virtual event, aimed at raising funds to help upgrade various sectors in villages in Tamil Nadu including health and education will be held from January 10 to 24.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:02 IST
Coimbatore, Jan 5 (PTI): Tamil Marathon 2021, a virtual event, aimed at raising funds to help upgrade various sectors in villages in Tamil Nadu including health and education will be held from January 10 to 24. It is expected to see the participation of around one lakh people of all age groups from Tamil Nadu and other states, and from the Tamil diaspora in nearly 30 countries.

This would make the event the world's largest virtual marathon and participation from Coimbatore alone is expected to exceed 5,000, the organisers claimed in a press release. Conducted by Ingenious 6, a fundraiser, the marathon has run stretches of 3km, 5km, 10km and 21km.

A fundraising event, it aims at upgrading the health, education, sanitation and social infrastructure in about 50 villages in Tamil Nadu, and to create a virtual platform exclusively to host performances of Tamil folk arts and dance forms like Mayilattam, Kavadiattam, Kummi and Bommalattam among others. Participants can register online at www.tamilmarathon.org or by calling 8939932224.

They can run the race distance they signed up for, choosing their own starting line, a treadmill or a neighborhood street. Upon completion of the run, they are required to upload their finishing time on the website, the release said The minimum participation fee of Tamil Marathon is Rs.100. Winners in all categories will be presented with a cash prize of Rs 15,000. ''We are hopeful of participating in the infrastructure development of at least 50 villages with the funds raised from the current edition of the marathon,'' R Hemanth, founder, Tamil Marathon said.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI PTI

