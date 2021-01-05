Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi revokes mkt ban on 7 entities in front running case 

These seven entities are -- Bharat C Parekh -HUF, Mansi V Shah, Pravin Somani, Bimal N Mehta, Jitendra M Shah-HUF, Sanjay J Shah- HUF and Shimoni S Shah.Sebi, through an interim order in August, barred 27 entities, including these seven, from the capital market after it unearthed a major case of front running by some dealers of Reliance Securities and their connected entities by using their prior access to sell and buy orders by Tata Absolute Return Fund.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:55 IST
Sebi revokes mkt ban on 7 entities in front running case 

Market regulator Sebi has lifted the market ban imposed on seven entities, which came under the scanner in a front-running case, involving some dealers of Reliance Securities and their connected entities. It was alleged that the entities violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.

''At this stage, there is no prima facie material available on record to indicate that the noticees (seven entities) indulged in fraudulent activities in the securities market,'' Sebi said in an order passed on December 30. Accordingly, the regulator has revoked the market ban imposed on them.

It further said the investigation in the matter is still in progress, which may bring out the omission or commission of these entities in the extant matter if any. These seven entities are -- Bharat C Parekh -HUF, Mansi V Shah, Pravin Somani, Bimal N Mehta, Jitendra M Shah-HUF, Sanjay J Shah- HUF and Shimoni S Shah.

Sebi, through an interim order in August, barred 27 entities, including these seven, from the capital market after it unearthed a major case of front running by some dealers of Reliance Securities and their connected entities by using their prior access to sell and buy orders by Tata Absolute Return Fund. The entities were barred from accessing the capital markets until further directions.

The regulator had examined KYC details, call data records, social media posts and Facebook connections of the suspected individuals and entities to probe relationships between various entities under its scanner in the case, after Sebi's own internal surveillance system-generated front running alerts against one particular individual Meena Ramnilal Vira in December 2019 and January 2020. These alerts were referred to suspected front-running of trades of Tata Absolute Return Fund, a scheme of Tata Alternative Investment Fund.

According to Sebi, certain entities connected with the dealers of Reliance Securities were prima facie observed to have traded, depending on the impending orders of the Tata Absolute Return Fund, on numerous occasions during different time periods. Subsequently, these connected entities squared off their positions when the orders of the fund were placed in the market. Thus, they were able to generate substantial proceeds for themselves by placing orders in anticipation of the price movement of scrips on account of a large buy or sell orders of the fund, Securities and Exchange Board of India noted.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 30 detained in connection with attack on Jharkhand CM's carcade

More than 30 persons have been detained in connection with an alleged attack on Chief Minister Hemant Sorens carcade on Monday, police said. Surendra Kumar Jha, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ranchi said that an FIR has been registered un...

Practice allowed for one hour, no access to physios and trainers: Saina tells BWF

Indias Saina Nehwal on Tuesday lashed out at Badminton World Federation for denying the athletes, among other things, access to trainers and physios ahead of the upcoming tournaments in Thailand and urged BWF to address the issues at the ea...

Delhi riots: Prima facie Umar Khalid, Tahir Hussain, others conspired together, says court

There was reasonable ground to prima facie show that former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and others conspired on north-east Delhi riots last year, a court here said on Tuesday while taking cognisanc...

Biju Janata Dal welcomes SC verdict on Central Vista project

By Amit Kumar Hours after the Supreme Court paved way for the Central Vista project on Tuesday morning, Biju Janta Dal BJD welcomed the verdict stating that such projects are the pride of the nation and taken up once or twice in a century.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021