Tourist couple killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 05-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 19:00 IST
A tourist couple from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh was killed and three others, including their two sons, were injured as their car fell into a gorge near Tehri lake here, officials said on Tuesday. The car was on its way to Dhanaulti when it met with the accident near Sirai village on Jakh-Dobra motor road Monday night, SDM P R Chauhan said.

Monika Singhal (40) died on the spot, while her husband Ajay Singhal succumbed to injuries in the hospital, he said. The couple’s sons, Suryansh and Shaurya, and their driver Pramod Pal have been admitted to the district hospital, the official said, adding that they are out of danger.

