Hubilo to hire 100 people this year

Virtual event platform Hubilo on Tuesday said it plans to hire about 100 people this year across various roles as it looks to expand its operations in the country and tap further into international markets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:36 IST
Virtual event platform Hubilo on Tuesday said it plans to hire about 100 people this year across various roles as it looks to expand its operations in the country and tap further into international markets. The San Francisco-headquartered company, which also has offices in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, had raised USD 4.5 million in October last year in funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and a number of angel investors. Speaking to PTI, Hubilo founder and CEO Vaibhav Jain said the company has hired about 130 people in the last six months and plans to hire 100 more this year. ''In February last year, we transitioned to a virtual business model that helped us tap into more clients and that created an immediate need for talent across technology, sales, marketing, operations, human resources and finance teams. ''The remote working model has helped us tremendously providing us access to talent from tier-II cities and beyond,'' he said. Jain added that Hubilo intends to adopt a hybrid working model in the future, balancing between on-premise and remote staff. ''The upside to the virtual working model is that your focus can only be on the abilities of the employee without the prerequisite of them having the same base location as of the company. This has helped us hire the finest of talent, even amid the pandemic,'' he noted. The company currently has about 150 employees. Hubilo's platform covers the entire spectrum of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) for companies in numerous industries. Its customers include names like United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech in Asia, Fortune, AWS, Siemens and GITEX. ''We will be hiring 100 more employees this year primarily in India; and then also look towards hiring in the US, APAC, Middle East and Europe in the near future as we are now amidst of building a strong clientele in these locations,'' Jain said.

