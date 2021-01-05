Left Menu
J-K LG chairs Amarnath Yatra preparatory meet, calls for best-in-class arrangements for pilgrims

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called for best-in-class arrangements for pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas. He will personally oversee the preparations and setting up of on-ground facilities for the pilgrims, an official spokesman said.Sinha called for best-in-class arrangements for pilgrims to improve their yatra experience, he said.

05-01-2021
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called for best-in-class arrangements for pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas. The Lt Governor was chairing a preparatory review meeting of Amarnath Yatra-2021 here at Civil Secretariat. He will personally oversee the preparations and setting up of on-ground facilities for the pilgrims, an official spokesman said.

Sinha called for best-in-class arrangements for pilgrims to improve their yatra experience, he said. Laying special emphasis on providing the best medical facilities to the pilgrims, the Lt Governor passed directions for the increase of accidental insurance to pilgrims during the yatra, besides doubling the number of life-saving ambulances, the spokesman said.

Sinha directed officials to explore the possibility of setting up a well-equipped and well-staffed CHC to handle emergency cases, he said. The Lt Governor asked the CEO of the Amarnath shrine board to rope in the governments of neighbouring states to provide services of more doctors and paramedics, besides various NGOs that already send healthcare professionals during the yatra.

The Lt Governor directed the officers concerned to improve the utilities en route, besides repair of roads and other infrastructure well in time. He asked them to take all requisite measures and involve more NGOs and religious organisations to ensure smooth pilgrimage of the yatris.

He also stressed on dissemination of informative material and pamphlets in as many languages as possible, including official languages of the UT, to reach out to the wider population, the spokesman said. During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought a detailed report on all aspects related to the conduct of Amarnath yatra, which included routes to the holy cave shrine, terrain, accommodation and tent facilities, medical arrangements, duration of yatra, weather conditions, registration process, langar arrangements etc, he said.

