Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

It also allows to utilise money back options to fund the next annual premium, as needed, it added. Gamezop hires Joy Nair as Vice President Gamezop, a multi-game platform, on Tuesday said it has onboarded Joy Nair as Vice President to lead its customer engagement and experience lifecycle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:45 IST
Business briefs

Private life insurer IndiaFirst Life Insurance on Tuesday announced the launch of Mahajeevan Plus plan, a three-in-one plan which offers protection, savings, and money back. This non-linked, participating, individual, limited pay, money back endowment life insurance policy protects for a longer term of 15-20 years just by providing a shorter pay commitment of 12 years, a company release said. The plan takes care of an individual's liquidity needs through multiple money backs during the policy term. It also allows to utilise money back options to fund the next annual premium, as needed, it added.

**** * Gamezop hires Joy Nair as Vice President Gamezop, a multi-game platform, on Tuesday said it has onboarded Joy Nair as Vice President to lead its customer engagement and experience lifecycle. Nair has more than 14 years of experience as a Senior Customer Experience Professional and has spearheaded cross-functional teams to manage large-scale global outsourcing centres and in-house operations across various telecom, payments, e-commerce, and gaming brands, a statement said. He has worked with Junglee Games, BharatPe, Airtel Payment Banks, and Snapdeal. ''At Gamezop, Joy's primary role will be to design customer intuitive processes that can boost the customer's confidence and pave way for stronger brand equity. Joy will bring in his experience and expertise to fuel Gamezop's journey, in India as well as other potential markets,'' it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Major shots, and shots special to major champions

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are renowned for their power, so in a year no one could have imagined, perhaps it was only fitting the signature shot from their major championships came from shorter clubs. And then theres Collin Morika...

Punjabi singer Shree Brar held for song ‘glorifying’ violence

Punjabi singer Shree Brar was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly glorifying violence in his latest song, police said. The singer has come out with a song with provocative lyrics, promoting violence and anti-social acts to the extent of even ...

Johnson cancels his R Day visit to India due to growing coronavirus crisis in UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was scheduled to attend the Republic Day celebrations in India as Chief Guest, has cancelled his visit to the country later this month due to the growing health crisis created by the new variant of ...

AAP, BJP spar over demolition of Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk

The AAP and the BJP continued to blame each other on Tuesday for the demolition of a Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk. Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that on December 20 last year, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021