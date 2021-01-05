Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs 3

Co-operative lender Saraswat Bank on Tuesday announced lowering of finance rates under which home loan will be available from 7 per cent per annum interest.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:26 IST
Business briefs 3

Co-operative lender Saraswat Bank on Tuesday announced lowering of finance rates under which home loan will be available from 7 per cent per annum interest. It has also announced that no processing fees will be charged for home loans. It also lowered interest rates on other products like car loans, loans against property and gold loans, as per an official statement.

* * * Bandhan Bank ties up with Indian Army to provide banking services * Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday tied up with the Indian Army to provide banking services to the personnel posted across the country. Under a special account, the bank will offer a personal accident insurance of Rs 30 lakh and an air accident cover of Rs 1 crore to those opening salary accounts with it, according to an official statement.

* * * Inka Entworks to host mobile app security solution from Amazon Web Services Asia-Pacific Region * South Korean company Inka Entworks on Tuesday said it will host its mobile app security solution from Amazon Web Services Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region, which will help its fintech clients comply with data localisation requirements. In an official statement, the technology security-focused company said smaller companies and start-ups are challenged to meet continuous regulation requirements to protect their customer data.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: No post facto CRZ clearance for Adarsh society

The post facto coastal regulation zone CRZ clearance and regularization of construction sought by members of the controversial Adarsh housing society in Colaba in south Mumbai has been rejected by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Aut...

Accord towards ending Gulf dispute result of Qatar's 'brave resistance' -Iran's Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday an agreement towards ending a dispute between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and its allies was the result of Qatars brave resistance to pressure and extortion.Congratulations to Qatar f...

Lawyers for U.S. death row's lone woman say she was tortured, seeks Trump's clemency

Lawyers for Lisa Montgomery, a convicted murderer and the only woman on federal death row, asked U.S. President Donald Trump to halt her execution scheduled for next week, saying she committed her crime after a lifetime of being abused and ...

UK scientists question COVID-19 vaccine dosing delay

Five UK medical scientists have criticised a British government plan to delay giving second doses of COVID-19 vaccines by up to 12 weeks, saying proven dosing schedules should not be altered without solid scientific support or evidence.In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021