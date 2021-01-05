Left Menu
Bahrain economy shrank by 6.9% in Q3 - statement

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

Bahrain's real gross domestic product declined by 6.9% year on year in the third quarter of 2020, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The economy however grew 1.4% quarter on quarter in the same period.

"The recovery is in line with that witnessed by the global economy during the third quarter of 2020, after the contractions over the first half of the year as a result of the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the decline in global oil prices," the government said in a statement.

