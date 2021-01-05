Left Menu
Development News Edition

American Airlines is grounding emotional-support animals

American said passengers with a service dog will need to complete a government form vouching for the dogs health, training and temperament.Other animals, including dogs not trained as service dogs, will only be able to fly in the cargo hold or a kennel that fits under a seat in the cabin.

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:57 IST
American Airlines is grounding emotional-support animals

American Airlines is banning emotional-support animals in a move that will force most owners to pay extra if they want their pets to travel with them. The airline said Tuesday that it will allow animals in the cabin free of charge only if they are trained service dogs. The change takes effect Monday, although passengers who already bought tickets can fly with a companion animal until Feb. 1.

The move follows a similar decision by Alaska Airlines and is likely to be copied by other carriers. The U.S. Transportation Department cleared the way for the crackdown against companion animals last month. American said passengers with a service dog will need to complete a government form vouching for the dogs health, training and temperament.

Other animals, including dogs not trained as service dogs, will only be able to fly in the cargo hold or a kennel that fits under a seat in the cabin. Either way, American will collect a pet fee ranging from $125 to several hundred dollars. Jessica Tyler, Americans president of cargo, said the rules will help passengers with service animals and protect employees on planes and in airports.

The number of passengers flying with companion animals grew rapidly in recent years, with some saying the animals helped them overcome anxiety and other issues. Passengers only needed a note from a health professional, and a cottage industry sprang up to provide those notes along with vests and other accoutrements for their animals. Airlines and particularly flight attendants took a more critical view, saying passengers were exploiting a loophole in federal regulations to avoid pet fees. In a few cases, including some involving serious injuries, companion animals bit other passengers.

Last month, the Transportation Department settled the matter, siding mostly with the airlines. It said carriers were free to ban any animal other than dogs formally trained to help people with physical or psychological disabilities. The department estimated that under the new rules airlines will scoop up $59.6 million a year in pet fees.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatars ruler, Saudi Arabias Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a row with Doha at a Gulf summit on Tuesday to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidari...

Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine reports

The Grammy Awards ceremony that was set for January 31 has been postponed due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine and Variety reported on Tuesday.The two outlets cited multiple sources as saying the ceremony, the...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain began its third COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday with the government calling for one last major national effort to defeat the spread of a virus that has infected an estimated one in 50 citizens before mass vaccinations turn the tide.DEA...

Motor racing-Formula E confirms Saudi season-opener in February

Formula E will start its new season with a floodlit double-header in Saudi Arabia next month, the all-electric championship said on Tuesday. The season was due to start in Santiago, Chile, this month but the races were postponed due to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021