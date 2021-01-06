Left Menu
Passengers banned from boarding flights to UK without negative COVID-19 test -The Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 03:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 03:46 IST
Airlines flying into the UK will be required to bar passengers from boarding if they do not have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, the Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/3b6vVLs late on Tuesday.

Every traveller coming into any UK port or airport will be expected to have a negative PCR test to enter the UK as part of a significant toughening of border controls, the report added.

