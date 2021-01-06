Left Menu
Flights remain grounded in Kashmir valley, over dozen flights cancelled

Air traffic to and fro Srinagar remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday as poor visibility due to heavy snowfall hampered operations, leading to cancellation of over dozen flights to the valley, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 11:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Air traffic to and fro Srinagar remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday as poor visibility due to heavy snowfall hampered operations, leading to cancellation of over dozen flights to the valley, officials said. They said while the snow clearance operations were in full swing, the runway was not available for flight operations due to continuous heavy snow and low visibility. Over a dozen flights have already been cancelled for the day.

Flight operations will resume only after the weather improves and the runway is totally cleared of the snow, they added. Flights operations have been cancelled from the past three days due to heavy snowfall across the valley.

The MET Office here has said the weather is likely to improve later in the day.

