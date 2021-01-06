Basics of Grant Proposal Writing

Writing your first grant proposal can be a daunting task, and it can be challenging to pinpoint where to begin. Rather than looking at a grant proposal as a whole and getting bogged down by the enormity of it all, tackling the separate sections one at a time can make the task more comfortable to conquer.

Often when you're tackling the job of writing a grant proposal, it is because you have found a potential source of funding for your non-profit. However, if you are anything like us, this funding source also comes with a quickly approaching deadline. As such, you need to stay focused on the deliverable and showcase why your organization is worthy of the required money.

A successful grant needs to be appropriately prepared, easy to read, and show a clear direction moving towards tangible results. To put this much time and devotion into the project, we are confident that you have an unwavering passion; however, you must be able to put into words, clearly and concisely, strictly how the funding support will be used and the resulting benefits. If you are new to grant proposal writing for development, read on for some essential tips to get you started.

What is a grant proposal?

A grant proposal is a request for funding to execute a specific project that positively impacts an intended group, community, or place. Most grant proposals will include sections for the overall project summary, a standard cover letter, statement of the problem, financials and impact analysis, as well as a conclusion.

The first time you write a grant proposal for an organization and the first time you write to get funding for a particular project will undoubtedly take a long time. Once you get used to the structure and have some standard sections, the next proposal can be whipped up quickly. Although a grant proposal should be to the point, and you should avoid trying to fill space, many grant proposals are about 20 to 30 pages in length by the time that they are complete. Ideally, if your grant proposal is on the longer side, it is best to devise a streamlined document of about three or four pages from the same information.

Where do you start when writing a grant proposal?

Preparation is key to writing a successful grant proposal. Think of this document as a valuable resource that can be used again for future needs, whether in parts or as a whole. It will inevitably take a lot of time, but it should be worth it in the end. While many organizations have a specific template for accepting grant proposals, many of the components will be the same. Read the guidelines for the grant in its entirety and ensure that your project ticks all of the boxes. You don't want to do hours of work only to find out that your project isn't eligible, or that you missed something while crafting your proposal.

Isolate your fundraising goal. Why are you asking for the money? What are your aims, and who do you wish to serve? While you might want to address world issues like hunger or poverty, it is more realistic to isolate a small sub-group within your community. Goals should always be SMART – Specific, Measurable, Realistic, and Timely.

Start in the middle and finish at the beginning

The overview of your proposal should consist of a few paragraphs that should have the reader understand the basics of your project, including the purpose, goal, the problem being addressed, potential outcomes, and how much money you are seeking. A grant proposal typically starts with a short overview, but this section is best written after everything else is complete and you have a thorough understanding of your proposal.

The budget or financials can take a lot of time to prepare, so try to address this early on. The assistance of a certified public accountant will add credibility to your proposal and ensure that funds are spent wisely from a taxation perspective for both you and the grant-giving organization.

Don't forget that you want to establish yourself and your organization as capable, highly knowledgeable, and credible in your field. Those giving the money will wish to see a clear-cut vision of what the money will be spent on and how this project will create positive impacts. Your trustworthiness is part of that equation, so outline applicable partnerships or past achievements where appropriate.

