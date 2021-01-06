Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures tumble as investors brace for possible Blue Wave

Hopes of a vaccine-powered economic recovery in 2021 had powered Wall Street's main indexes to record highs in late-December, but sentiment has recently been dented by the discovery of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus and the latest restrictions. Analysts also expect the market to consolidate December's gains in January as asset managers look to rebalance their portfolios that had been heavily tilted toward equities.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:57 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures tumble as investors brace for possible Blue Wave
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell more than 1% on Wednesday as investors priced in the prospect of Democrats winning both races in a Senate run-off election in Georgia that will determine the balance of power in Washington. Edison Research called one of the races for Democrat Raphael Warnock, unseating incumbent Kelly Loeffler, while Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff held a slim lead over Republican David Perdue in the other with 98% of votes counted.

A Democrat-controlled Senate would give more scope for President-elect Joe Biden to act on his reform plans including new COVID-19 stimulus, but it could also mean higher corporate taxes and tighter regulations on the technology mega-caps - policies not typically favored by Wall Street. "A 'blue wave' might not be a bad outcome for markets as decisive fiscal action will help to accelerate economic recovery," said Vasu Menon, investment strategy executive director OCBC Bank, Singapore.

"This will be broadly bullish for risk assets, particularly equities, credit, commodities, and emerging market securities." By 2:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 89 points, or 0.29%. Constituents of the blue-chip Dow are generally expected to benefit from a pickup in economic activity.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.25 points, or 0.14%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 147 points, or 1.15%. Hopes of a vaccine-powered economic recovery in 2021 had powered Wall Street's main indexes to record highs in late-December, but sentiment has recently been dented by the discovery of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus and the latest restrictions.

Analysts also expect the market to consolidate December's gains in January as asset managers look to rebalance their portfolios that had been heavily tilted toward equities.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli, Tendulkar lead wishes as former skipper Kapil Dev turns 62

India skipper Virat Kohli and Little Master Sachin Tendulkar led the way as wishes poured in for 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev on his 62nd birthday on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote Happy Birthday therealkapildev. Wish...

Eastern India Motion Picture Association appeals Mamata Banerjee to resume cinema shows with full occupancy

The Eastern India Motion Picture Association through an official letter appealed to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resume cinema theatres with 100 per cent occupancy. Cinema halls in the state are currently running at 50 ...

MP, AP get additional financial assistance of Rs 1,004 cr for capital expenditure

Centre has given additional financial assistance of Rs 1,004 crore to Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh for capital expenditure after they completed three out of the four citizen-centric reforms. The two states have completed the One Nation...

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to speak at UNSC open debate today on international peace, security

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday will address at the United Nations Security Council UNSC open debate on maintaining peace and security in fragile contexts. Open Debate Challenges of maintaining peace and security in fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021