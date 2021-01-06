Left Menu
Spanish Luxury brand Desigual expands its online presence through Tata CLiQ Luxury

Earlier in August 2020, Desigual launched its first concept store in Delhi and after having received tremendous response, the brand has partnered with Tata CLiQ Luxury to further strengthen its online presence and bring the bold, unique designs and bright hues of Desigual to customers across the country.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish fashion brand - Desigual, that forayed into India under Tablez, the leading organised retail group, expands its online presence through Tata CLiQ Luxury. Earlier in August 2020, Desigual launched its first concept store in Delhi and after having received tremendous response, the brand has partnered with Tata CLiQ Luxury to further strengthen its online presence and bring the bold, unique designs and bright hues of Desigual to customers across the country. Speaking on the collaboration, Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez Group, said, ''We are excited to partner with Tata CLiQ Luxury to make Desigual's product portfolio more accessible to our existing and new customers. The collaboration envisions bringing together Tata CLiQ Luxury's extensive reach with Desigual's high fashion offering, to deliver a seamless shopping experience for the fashion-conscious Indian consumer.'' Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury, adds, ''We are delighted to bring Desigual, a brand much loved for its optimistic, differential aesthetic, to our discerning customers. With this addition, we are able to provide the savvy, global Indian with a truly international shopping experience - one that is focused on quality, authenticity and thoughtfulness.'' Desigual is characterised by the individuality and the unique character of its creations designed to authentically dress anyone who wants to be 100% themselves and express their most creative side. The brand is Mediterranean in spirit, and this is where the inspiration comes from, which is conveyed through the designs, stores, and communication. Through its unique garments, Desigual aims to inspire people to be themselves and invite them to celebrate their authenticity. The brand adjusts to the needs of every customer through different categories like woman, accessories, and footwear. Collections include new designs, shapes, and patterns, and use sustainable materials and new fibers to offer a high-quality product.

About Desigual Desigual is an international fashion brand that was established in Barcelona in 1984. It is famous for the individuality and unique character of its creations, which aim to bring positivity and authenticity to thousands of people who want to express the best version of themselves. The company currently has a workforce of over 3,700 employees and is present in nearly 90 countries through 10 sales channels, over 500 branded stores and six product categories: Woman, Man, Kids, Accessories, Shoes and Sport. https://luxury.tatacliq.com/desigual About Tata CLiQ Luxury Adapting to the changing definition of luxury in India - one that reflects contemporary values of thoughtfulness, authenticity, timeliness, and quality - Tata CLiQ Luxury is focused on enhancing its luxury experience by embracing the principles of Slow Commerce. Attention shifts to the finer details - to craftsmanship and heritage and the tranquility and value of an experience, where browsing is a delight, and quality is nurtured.

As India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, we strive to offer a superlative experience through a careful curation of brands, mindfully developed brand stores, luxury delivery and unboxing experiences designed to bring luxury shopping to the customer's doorstep, and personalized privilege programmes, managed by attentive relationship managers. Tata CLiQ Luxury offers premium & luxury brands across a range of categories, including Accessories, Beauty & Fragrances, Fashion, Handbags, Home, Sneakers & Footwear, Stationery and Watches and Gourmet Foods.

