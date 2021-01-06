Left Menu
European stocks rise as possible 'blue sweep' in Georgia lifts U.S. stimulus hopes

While the final votes are yet to be counted in the run-off elections, markets appeared to price in a 'blue wave' that could usher in larger fiscal stimulus and pave the way for President-elect Joe Biden to push through greater corporate regulation and higher taxes. In Europe, a pullback in healthcare, food & beverage and tech shares capped gains in major bourses.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:52 IST
European stocks rose on Wednesday, with economically sensitive sectors such as energy and banks leading the gains, as investors braced for a Democratic win in crucial U.S. Senate run-off election in Georgia that could drive bigger fiscal stimulus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, while UK's FTSE 100 edged 0.8% higher while Germany's DAX gained 0.3%. Oil majors BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total gained as crude prices rose to their highest since February 2020 on Saudi Arabia's pledge to cut output more than expected in a meeting with allied producers.

Banks advanced the most, up 2.5%, while other cyclical sectors such as automakers and insurers added more than 1%. While the final votes are yet to be counted in the run-off elections, markets appeared to price in a 'blue wave' that could usher in larger fiscal stimulus and pave the way for President-elect Joe Biden to push through greater corporate regulation and higher taxes.

In Europe, a pullback in healthcare, food & beverage and tech shares capped gains in major bourses.

