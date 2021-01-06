Left Menu
C'garh saw drop in road accidents, fatalities in 2020: Police

The number of accidents and deaths came down last year largely due to the restrictions imposed on vehicular movement during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and traffic management by police, it was stated.As many as 4,546 people lost their lives and 10,478 suffered injuries in 11,431 road accidents in 2020, the data released by the police stated.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:32 IST
C'garh saw drop in road accidents, fatalities in 2020: Police
Representative Image

Chhattisgarh saw a 17.75 percent decline in road accidents and a 9.13 percent drop in accidental deaths in 2020, police said on Wednesday. The number of accidents and deaths came down last year largely due to the restrictions imposed on vehicular movement during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and traffic management by police, it was stated.

''As many as 4,546 people lost their lives and 10,478 suffered injuries in 11,431 road accidents in 2020,'' the data released by the police stated. According to the data, as compared to 2019, the state witnessed a decline of 17.75 percent in accidents, 9.13 percent in accidental deaths, and 19.95 percent in injuries.

However, the state saw a rise in accidental deaths in February, August, September, October, November, and December in 2020, compared to 2019 during these months, it said. ''The statistics suggest that road accidents increased after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted,'' said R K Vij, special director general of police (planning and provisioning/ Technical Services).

Less number of accidents were reported between March and July during the lockdown, he said, adding that the police's traffic management also helped in bringing down such incidents. In compliance with the instructions of the Interdepartmental Lead Agency, necessary modifications were carried out at several accident-prone spots and stretch in districts such as Bilaspur and Korba, he said.

To create awareness among people about traffic rules, statewide traffic awareness and road safety week will be observed from January 18, the official said. Last year, Raipur, Gariaband, Dhamtari, Bemetara, Mungeli, Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur, and Narayanpur districts witnessed a rise in accidental deaths, it was stated.

As per the data, the rate of fatalities fell in Balodabazaar, Mahasamund, Durg, Balod, Rajnandgaon, Kabirdham, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa, Raigarh, Gaurela-Pendra- Marwahi, Surguja, Korea, Balrampur, Surajpur, Jashpur, Kanker, and Kondagaon. Speeding, wrong-side driving, drunk driving, driving without helmet or seat belt, and parking violations were some of the causes of accidents.

