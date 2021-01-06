Labourer dies in stone-mining mishap
A labourer was killed and five others were injured when they fell into a gorge in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot district after the rope they were using for stone mining snapped, police said on Wednesday.PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:58 IST
A labourer was killed and five others were injured when they fell into a gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district after the rope they were using for stone mining snapped, police said on Wednesday. A case has been registered against the person operating of the mine after the incident on Tuesday evening, Bharat Koop police station incharge Sanjay Upadhyay said.
Ram Narayan, 35, died on the spot, while five labourers were injured and admitted to a hospital, the officer said. The Karwi subdivisional magistrate said a probe had been ordered by the district magistrate. PTI CORR NAV HMB
