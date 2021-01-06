Crude oil futures decline on low demand

Crude oil futures on Wednesday fell by 0.11 per cent to Rs 3,660 per barrel as participants reduced their positions on low demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the January delivery eased by Rs 4, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 3,660 per barrel with a business volume of 2,173 lots

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.12 per cent higher at USD 49.99 per barrel, while Brent crude was quoting 0.62 per cent higher at USD 53.93 per barrel in New York.