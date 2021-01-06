Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises CRED on Raising USD 81 Million in Series C Round

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to DreamPlug Technologies Private Limited on raising USD 81 million in a Series C round of funding. Dreamplug Technologies owns and operates the credit card platform CRED. The Series C financing round was led by DST Global and included Sofina and Coatue. Existing investors such as Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and General Catalyst also participated in this round.

The General Corporate team was led by Anu Tiwari, Partner; with support from Rishi Ray, Associate; and Aditya Sarkar, Associate. India's Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 103 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has over 750 lawyers, including 137 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.

The firm received "Law Firm of the Year" award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and "Law Firm of the Year, India" at the Asialaw Regional Awards 2020. The firm was also named as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2020" at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2020" from India, by the Asian Legal Business.