Learn to grow your business in this pandemic with linkedIn BlackBook by Shruti Kaushik

Shruti Kaushik, an author, content marketer, and a renowned social and Linkedln Brand Strategist guides the digital audience through global pandemic as she launches “The LinkedIn Blackbook” across the world. The author has been in the industry for over 6+ years and has worked for multiple Indian and international companies. Her recent accomplishments were well recognised by top news and media portals such as YourStory, Business Insider, Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, Femina, Grazia India and many more. Her content online had garnered 7M+ readership (growing by the minute) and 3M+ collectively for her clients. She adds “It’s now, more than ever, that LinkedIn has become a powerful tool as it connects employers to employees, clients to agencies & freelancers. LinkedIn is a one solid, business-oriented social platform, that has quickly thrust itself into the forefront of business owners' or decision-makers’ minds for lead generation, talent identification, and community development”. “The world is at present grappling amidst the pandemic, people are losing their jobs or are dealing with a health crisis. Moreover, businesses across the globe are plagued with uncalled challenges that resulted in rigorous unemployment. And as 2020 becomes the decades worst year in terms of recession, economic and health crisis, the need to tune into the “new normal” and swim out as a successful individual, is now a serious necessity, more than an “option”. Which is why, I as a Content Marketer, and as a Brand Strategist, decided to jot down a book that I needed when I started off as a freelancer or would need throughout this pandemic, in order to steer my personal brand. During my initial career days, I had no mentor, no guidance whatsoever, and no proven techniques that could help my career. Just by doing trial and error with my content on Linkedin and on other social channels, I was able to build a loyal community, generate high-ticket leads that later converted into clients, and build effective brand visibility which also helped me establish a strong online presence. LinkedIn is a power-tool for any freelancer, or business owners or any self-employed individual across the country who are planning to regain their foot during or after the pandemic. So, if you're a small business owner or an individual looking for answers, this Book is everything you need. The LinkedIn Blackbook is not just for the millennials but is for all age groups who are trying to scale their career or a startup/company trying to reach their target audience. This book helps you in creating a brand value, automate inbound and quality leads which helps in an organic reach resulting in businesses/employment. The LinkedIn Blackbook is now available on Amazon.in, Amazon.com, Flipkart, and within next 10 business days, would also be available in Kindle format, iBooks, Google Play, and Kobo (for International purchases). You can find Shruti on Linkedin

“Learn and enquire more about the The LinkedIn BlackBook by following. https://www.linkedin.com/in/shruti-kaushik-author/ PWRPWR